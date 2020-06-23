AI model used for reopening industrial areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan while pointing out the efficacy of the Artificial Intelligence measures used in combatting Covid-19, said that no positive cases have been reported from industrial areas.

Earlier, as Express had reported the State government was using Fractal’s predictive Covid-19 spread technology to predict where the next containment zone would be. It was based on these projections that industrial areas were reopened in May.

Ranjan who was speaking at a panel titled ‘Digitally Elevating India’s Population Dividend’ organised by Horasis India, said, “We have taken the help of a NASSCOM taskforce, which has a sophisticated predictive analysis tool, which can tell how the infection will spread. Fortunately, the answers we got from the tool was that most of the cases would continue to happen in the containment zones. Based on that information, we permitted opening of the offices.”

The Express had reported earlier that Fractal, a US based company, has been using ‘Anonymised’ Covid-19 data, to provide insights into the real time transmission rate, doubling rates and potential infections of the disease in the next two weeks.