Woman, kin kill abusive husband for insurance

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Parvathigiri police arrested a woman and two of her relatives for allegedly murdering her abusive husband for insurance money at Hatya Thanda in Warangal (Rural) district on Monday.

Speaking to the media, East Zone DCP Venkatalakshmi said that the deceased B Veeranna was alcoholic and used to harass his wife and children. He had misbehaved with his 14-year-old daughter several times under the influence of alcohol.

Unable to take the harassment any longer, the accused B Yakamma decided to murder him and claim his insurance of `20 lakh. She sought the help of her brother Bhukya Bichya and his wife Bhukya Bujji in killing him.

On June 19, Veeranna was brought to an agricultural field, where the trio hanged him from a tree. Unconvinced of his death, they also smashed his head with a boulder. They then threw his body into a canal in the area.

To avoid suspicion, Yakamma filed a missing complaint in Pravathagiri police station the next day. However, upon investigating the crime scene and analysing the CCTV footage, Parvathagiri Inspector Pulala Kishan concluded that Venkatalakshmi and her family were involved in the murder. The trio later confessed to the crime.