10 PG medical students at Kakatiya Medical College infected with COVID 19

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A total of 10 medical students of Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) have been infected with Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment. The infected students include nine post graduate students and one house surgeon. They have been admitted to MGM Hospital, Warangal Urban District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) K Lalitha Devi told Express.

MGM Hospital Superintendent B Srinivas Rao said there are 43 active case of Covid-19 in the hospital’s isolation ward. Patients in a critical condition are being moved to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, doctors at MGM Hospital collected 30 samples of PG medical students for testing. At the hospital, three persons have died of Covid-19 until now, according to sources. Meanwhile, PG students at KMC alleged that sufficient N95 masks and PPE kits are not being provided for duty doctors.