Don’t lose heart over H-1Bs, Telangana techies told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's IT bodies have now hit the ground to allay fears of lakhs of Telugus after the US temporarily banned H-1B visas. Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) president Sundeep Makthala said, “This should not be seen as a loss of opportunity.

India continues to be an outsourcing hub and because of the visa restrictions, jobs will be outsourced to Indian companies.”

With this ban, the processing of all new H-1B, H-2B, J, and L visa categories stand suspended. This means those who do not have a valid non-immigrant visa as of June 23, and are outside of the US, will not be allowed to enter the country until December 31.

With respect to visas, Makthala said there is no problem for those already residing there. Those who have already secured the visa will not have a problem with entry to the US, he said adding that those who are contemplating applying for a visa will be impacted by the current restrictions. He also pointed out that it would be difficult to manage the after- effects of this ban since they have to now pay higher salaries. Many companies have already flagged the shortage of trained and skilled personnel.