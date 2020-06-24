STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR inaugurates rythu bazaar in Sircilla

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated an integrated rythu bazaar, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 5.16 crore, in Sircilla town on Tuesday.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao during the inauguration of an integrated rythu bazaar in Sircilla on Tuesday

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated an integrated rythu bazaar, which was constructed at a cost of Rs 5.16 crore, in Sircilla town on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the government was able to expedite the construction of Kaleshwaram project in a record time as a result of the strong dedication of K Chandrasekhar Rao and added that the Chief Minister was committed to the welfare of farmers in the State.  During the tour of the town, he also inaugurated the Ganeshnagar Children’s Park. While addressing the gathering, he said that the farming sector in the State would soon witness a boom, after Telangana starts exporting fishes to other countries.

