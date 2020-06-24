STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muslims in Nizamabad village accuse VDC of social boycott

As a result, the villagers are unable to purchase anything from shops owned by Muslims

Published: 24th June 2020 09:31 AM

A delegation of Bahujana Left Front (BLF), along with Muslim residents of Velpur village, at the district collectorate on Tuesday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Several Muslims from Velpur village, Nizamabad district, lodged a complaint with the district collector on Tuesday, alleging that the Village Development Committee (VDC) has imposed a social boycott on 150 Muslim families in the village. Bahujana Left Front (BLF) State president D Venkat led a delegation to meet the district collector and explained the situation. Due to the VDC’s decision, the villagers are unable to purchase anything from those shops owned by Muslims in the village.  

Sheikh Nayeem, one of the affected villagers, said differences between Muslims and the VDC arose last year with a squabble over construction of compound wall around a graveyard, and a boycott was imposed then too. Prior to the imposition of lockdown, VDC had imposed another boycott, and imposed it for the third time from June 3.

From that day onwards, the villagers stopped utilising services, including purchase of water, from shops owned by Muslims. The villagers also boycotted services of auto rickshaws driven by Muslims. About 20 Muslim auto drivers ply their services in the village. Nayeem said they had complained to the collector regarding the issue a few months ago.     

Velpur sub-inspector (SI) Sridhar Goud said the police have registered a case on the issue and the probe is underway. Meanwhile, he said there was no evidence of a social boycott being imposed in this case.
However, Venkat said boycotts are being repeatedly imposed in the district. He said a similar incident had occurred in Kamareddy district too, while in Nallamadugu village, the VDC had imposed a boycott on 93 families.

He said he had visited the village and consoled Dalit families who were affected by the boycott.
Venkat added that the authorities should take stern action against VDC members by arresting them under the PD Act. He alleged that perceived upper caste communities are carrying out pre-planned attacks on SC, BC minorities to suppress their rights.

Nizamabad
