Telangana coronavirus cases cross 10,000-mark, 12th state to do so

Published: 24th June 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

GHMC Worker disinfecting special RTC buses allotted for health workers at Rajbhavan road in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana became the 12th state in the country to have reported 10,000 coronavirus cases as 891 new ones were recorded today.

The new cases are spread across primarily GHMC, Rangareddy and Medchal district with 719 cases, 86 cases and 55 cases respectively. 

The state’s overall tally is now at 10,444 cases with 225 deaths, with 5,858 active cases and test positivity rate is at 15.5%. 

As per the daily medical bulletin, there were five new deaths reported on Wednesday with seven discharges.

The total tally comes 115 days after the first case was reported on March 2.

While the first 5000 cases spanned over 105 days, the next 5000 were reported in the last nine days, between June 15th and June 24th. 

The spike also comes at a time when CM K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered to ramp up testing measures.

