Adivasis demand detailed inquiry into woman’s death

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Several Adivasi organisations have come forward opposing the report submitted by DMHO on the death of a pregnant tribal woman at RIMS on June 19. Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti (Thudum Debba) K Ganesh alleged that the report submitted by DMHO was in favour of doctors. After the issue sparked public outrage, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had sought a report on the issue, as per which DMHO Narender Rathod prepared an inquiry report. Meanwhile, the DMHO said that they are inquiring the matter honestly and added that the authorities will take appropriate action against all those who are responsible.