Adivasis demand detailed inquiry into woman’s death

ADILABAD: Several Adivasi organisations have come forward opposing the report submitted by DMHO on the death of a pregnant tribal woman at RIMS on June 19. Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti (Thudum Debba) K Ganesh alleged that the report submitted by DMHO was in favour of doctors. After the issue sparked public outrage, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had sought a report on the issue, as per which DMHO Narender Rathod prepared an inquiry report. Meanwhile, the DMHO said that they are inquiring the matter honestly and added that the authorities will take appropriate action against all those who are responsible.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Decision on further extension of lockdown depends on situation: Punjab CM
Kejriwal government proposes ways to make Burari COVID hospital functional in 'shortest possible time'
Doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital continue protest for second day over delay in salaries
Tribal kids of Wayanad embrace e-learning charm
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 6000 mark; two-day curfew in Puri from June 30 ahead of return car festival
Karachi crash aftermath: PIA tries to allay global concerns over pilot licenses after grounding 141 of them