STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Rock on! Villagers find ‘miracle cure’ for back pain

This will attract hordes of people from the across the State, he believes.

Published: 25th June 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

miracle rock

Villagers of Malkapur (A), located nine km from Nizamabad town, claim to have discovered a miraculous cure for their body aches, back pain and digestive problems.

By MVK Sastry
Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Villagers of Malkapur (A), located nine km from Nizamabad town, claim to have discovered a miraculous cure for their body aches, back pain and digestive problems. And the answer lies under a rock. The ‘miracle rock’, on the outskirts of the village, has developed a narrow arch underneath. Malkapur (A)villagers believe that crawling under the rock, rather than a visit to the doctor, will cure them of their health issues. Every day, around 20 people visit the rock for this novel ‘treatment’.

The ‘patients’ include several highly educated people as well. Villagers urge that people who have been cured ought to spread the word. The ‘rock experience’ is free of charge too, the villagers add and say that there are no restrictions on outsiders. Sunkari Narasaiah, a resident, says that the rock has been especially beneficial for people above 40 years of age. Many from neighbouring villages have also benefited, he insists. Malkapur (A) village Sarpanch Y Shekhar Goud tells Express has said that the rock has helped several generations of villagers.

“After a hard day’s work, many of us develop back pain and aches in other body parts. Crawling underneath the rock’s arch and then out of it provides immense relief,” says Shekhar Goud. The visitors on Sunday are more. Even as Covid has put a halt on bus services from Nizamabad to the Malkapur (A), people reach the place by taking autos. “Given the rock’s miraculous properties, the State government ought to take up largescale development of Malkapur (A) through Palle Pragathi ,” says the Sarpanch. This will attract hordes of people from the across the State, he believes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Malkapur body aches back pain miracle rock
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp