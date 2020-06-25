Rock on! Villagers find ‘miracle cure’ for back pain

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Villagers of Malkapur (A), located nine km from Nizamabad town, claim to have discovered a miraculous cure for their body aches, back pain and digestive problems. And the answer lies under a rock. The ‘miracle rock’, on the outskirts of the village, has developed a narrow arch underneath. Malkapur (A)villagers believe that crawling under the rock, rather than a visit to the doctor, will cure them of their health issues. Every day, around 20 people visit the rock for this novel ‘treatment’.

The ‘patients’ include several highly educated people as well. Villagers urge that people who have been cured ought to spread the word. The ‘rock experience’ is free of charge too, the villagers add and say that there are no restrictions on outsiders. Sunkari Narasaiah, a resident, says that the rock has been especially beneficial for people above 40 years of age. Many from neighbouring villages have also benefited, he insists. Malkapur (A) village Sarpanch Y Shekhar Goud tells Express has said that the rock has helped several generations of villagers.

“After a hard day’s work, many of us develop back pain and aches in other body parts. Crawling underneath the rock’s arch and then out of it provides immense relief,” says Shekhar Goud. The visitors on Sunday are more. Even as Covid has put a halt on bus services from Nizamabad to the Malkapur (A), people reach the place by taking autos. “Given the rock’s miraculous properties, the State government ought to take up largescale development of Malkapur (A) through Palle Pragathi ,” says the Sarpanch. This will attract hordes of people from the across the State, he believes.