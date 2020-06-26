STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Central team headed by Lav Agarwal to visit Telangana

While those visits remained low profile, the latest visit gains significance in the backdrop of recent developments.

Published: 26th June 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Lav Agarwal

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Lav Agarwal. (Photo|PIB)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A central team, led by Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal, will be visiting Telangana as well as Gujarat and Maharashtra from June 26 to 29. The team will interact with the Health Department officials from the State government and have discussions on improving coordination to strengthen the ongoing efforts by the states for controlling the Covid-19 crisis.

While Gujarat and Maharashtra are one of the worst Covid-affected States, Telangana has been drawing flak from some quarters, first for the low number of testing and now for the sudden spike o f more than 800 cases per day after the State intensified testing in and around Hyderabad. The ruling TRS party in the State and BJP at the Centre have been trading barbs over the handling of Covid- 19 crisis in Telangana, the most recent being the State government accusing the Centre of diverting the Cobas 8800 machine from Chennai to Kolkata, although it was destined for Hyderabad.

The central teams, headed by senior bureaucrats from Delhi, also visited the State earlier to have a look at the Covid-19 management in the State. While those visits remained low profile, the latest visit gains significance in the backdrop of recent developments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lav Agarwal
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp