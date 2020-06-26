STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

HC raps Telangana for denying Rs 1,500 to migrant workers

The Telangana High Court on Thursday questioned the State government whether it was willing to pay Rs 1,500 financial assistance to migrant workers.

Published: 26th June 2020 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday questioned the State government whether it was willing to pay Rs 1,500 financial assistance to migrant workers. Expressing concern with difficulties being faced by the workers, a division bench of the Court noted that denial of payments on grounds that white ration cardholders had not drawn ration from January to March this year was not correct.

“They might have migrated to far off places like Delhi and other cities to earn some wages, and hence could not take the ration. Now they have lost their jobs in those cities because of the havoc brought about by the Coronavirus, and returned on foot to their native villages in Telangana. It will be a double jeopardy for them if the government denies extending financial assistance. Who else can be more needy than the returned migrants?”, the bench asked the State. The bench then posted the matter to July 23 for further hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant workers Telangana High Court
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp