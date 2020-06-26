STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court pulled up over camel slaughter in Hyderabad

A division bench directed the authorities to maintain strict vigilance against the slaughtering of camels.

Published: 26th June 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 09:48 AM

Telangana High Court, Telangana hc

Telangana High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the State government, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other authorities concerned to file a counter affidavit in a PIL against the illegal transportation of camels from Rajasthan and their slaughtering in Hyderabad for meat consumption.

A division bench directed the authorities to maintain strict vigilance against the slaughtering of camels. Comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, the bench passed the order in the PIL filed by Dr Shashikala Kopanati, who is part of animal welfare group Earth Quotient.

The PIL sought direction to the authorities concerned to ensure strict compliance of the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, GHMC Act, 1955 and Rajasthan Camel Act, 2015. The bench issued notices to the State Principal Secretaries of Animal Husbandry and Municipal Administration, Secretary of Public Health, Director General of Police, Director of Animal Husbandry, Secretary of Animal Welfare Board of India and GHMC Commissioner to respond on the issue. It posted the matter to July 15 for further hearing.

