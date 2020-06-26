Telangana records 985 new COVID-19 cases, tally goes up to 12,349; death toll at 237

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana broke the record for highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases yet again, on Friday, as the state recorded 985 new cases taking the overall tally to 12,349.

Active infections account for more than half of the total number of cases at 7,436.

Seven deaths were also reported the same day, taking the total death toll to 237 cases.

Of the 985 new cases on Friday, 774 cases were recorded from the GHMC limits, followed by Rangareddy with 86 cases and Medchal with 53 cases.

Among other districts, Warangal Urban notably recorded 20 new Covid-19 cases, followed by 9 in Medak, 7 in Adilabad, 6 each in Sircilla, Nagarkurnool and Nizamabad, 3 cases each in Siddipet, Bhupalpally and Khammam, 2 cases in Mulugu and Bhuvanagiri and 1 case each in Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar and Miryalguda.

The state's recovery rate is slowing down with the high number of daily cases reported. It is now at 4,766 of which 78 were reported on Friday.