KT Rama Rao to NRIs: Celebrate PV Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary

During the interaction, he asked the NRIs to organise programmes in their respective countries.

Published: 27th June 2020 07:38 AM

PV Gnana Bhoomi in Hyderabad being readied for former PM PV Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary celebrations, which would begin on June 28 | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD / RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has urged NRIs across 51 nations to celebrate the birth centenary of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on a grand scale. This would be a fitting tribute to the exceptional services rendered by the late leader in various fields, he said. The Minister interacted with Telugu NRIs and repres e n t a t ives o f various Telugu associations from 51 countries through a webinar on Friday.

During the interaction, he asked the NRIs to organise programmes in their respective countries. The Minister also stated that the State government would lobby for a Bharat Ratna for PV. Earlier, he inspected the arrangements for the birth centenary celebrations at the PV memorial Gyan Bhoomi at Necklace Road in the city. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar were present.

‘Govt continuing all welfare schemes despite fund crisis’

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, along with Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, also participated in a mega plantation drive organised near Avunur-Venkatapur vagu area in Rajanna-Sircilla as part of Haritha Haram. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State government, despite facing financial crisis, was continuing all welfare schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that though the programme would not give the pink party any political benefit, it is being implemented in the State to ensure the welfare of the people. He also said that in the coming days, the authorities would develop the Narmala-Mid Manair Dam area in such a way that it would look like a water garland from the top. Later, Rama Rao and Pocharam inaugurated a new developed urban forest block in Sircilla.

