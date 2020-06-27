Uttam Kumar Reddy attacks Centre over ‘failed’ foreign policy

By Express News Service

TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy

and party leaders stage a silent

protest in Hyderabad | R V K RAO

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) organised the ‘Amaraveerulaku Congress Salam’ programme here on Friday to pay homage to the soldiers who were killed in the recent India-China faceoff at the border. At Gandhi Bhavan here, TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders including TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and former MP Anjan Kumar Yadav observed ‘Mouna Deeksha’ for an hour. Uttam said the Centre’s “failed” foreign policy has led to the loss lives of 20 Indian soldiers.