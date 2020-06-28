COVID-19 cases in Telangana cross 14,000 mark, state has fourth highest active cases in country

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: COVID-19 cases crossed 14,000 mark in Telangana on Sunday, as the state recorded 983 new cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 14,419.

Telangana has the fourth highest number of active cases in the country, after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Out of the total cases recorded as on Sunday in the state, 9,000 are active cases that are being treated either in hospitals or under home isolation.

The state also recorded four deaths of Covid-19 patients on Sunday, taking the total to 247. Also, 244 more people got discharged the same day taking the total number of discharged patients to 5,172.

Of the 983 new cases, 816 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits.

Of the rest, 47 were from Ranga Reddy district, 33 from Mancherial, 29 from Medchal, 19 from Warangal(Rural), 12 from Warangal(Urban), 5 from Kothagudem, 3 each from Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Siddipet and Khammam, 2 from Adilabad and Gadwal and one each from Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Jangaon, Medak, Suryapet and Nizamabd districts.

Till Sunday, the state tested 82,458 samples, of which 39,278 have been collected since June 16 when the state started the intensive testing in GHMC and surrounding areas. Of the 39,278 samples collected, of which 9,675 samples or 24.6 percent of the samples, tested positive.