Mahbubnagar to get better healthcare facilities soon: V Srinivas Goud

MAHBUBNAGAR: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said on Saturday that they are making all necessary arrangements for providing emergency healthcare services to the people in the district.



He made this statement while addressing a gathering after launching a first-responder 108 ambulance at Mahbubnagar District Government Hospital on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the two-wheeler ambulance would be available for all those in need of emergency medical attention.



He also said that the authorities have increased the number of doctors and nurses at the Mahbubnagar District hospital from 18 and 70 to 200 and 500 respectively to meet the requirements of the denizens.



The Minister added that they would soon install modern equipments in the hospital to provide better health care facilities.