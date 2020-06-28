STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officials, encroachers fight over Sangameshwara Swamy temple land

Encroachers obstructed officials from carrying out the demolition and heated arguments occurred between the two groups. (Representational image | EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed for some time at Teerdala village in Khammam rural mandal when endowment and revenue officials tried to demolish illegal buildings within the premises of Sangameshwara Swamy temple on Saturday.

Encroachers obstructed officials from carrying out the demolition and heated arguments occurred between the two groups. Police personnel had to arrive and dispersed the agitated crowd. 

Endowment officials received information that construction of houses in five acres of temple land was being planned.

On Saturday, they, along with revenue officials, arrived to oversee the demolition, but hundreds of encroachers obstructed them.

An agitator said, “We have been here for the past 30 to 40 years. Now, if the officials suddenly come and try to demolish our houses without notice, it is not right.” The Sarpanch, Balu Naik, alleged that officials acted though the issue is pending in Court.

