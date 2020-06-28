STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court creates COVID-19 fund; suspends regular judicial work

The judges have come forward voluntarily to contribute to this fund and have requested the judicial officers of the State to contribute voluntarily for the purpose.

By Express News Service

Considering the increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the judges of Telangana High Court on Saturday resolved to create COVID-19 fund to meet the medical expenses of outsourced, contract and other employees of the High Court and subordinate courts as their medical expenses cannot be reimbursed by the State government.

At a full court meeting held earlier in the day, the High Court judges resolved to extend suspension of its regular judicial work till July 20 (earlier it was extended till June 28) or until further orders.

It also extended suspension in all the subordinate courts, tribunals, Telangana state legal services authority, mediation and arbitration centre and HC legal services committee and state judicial academy is extended till July 20 or until further orders of the High Court.

In a notification issued by the High Court Registrar General A Venkateswara Reddy on Saturday, the High Court will take up only dire urgent matters such as PILs, bails and the matters relating to threat of demolition and threat of electricity disconnection and so on through video conferencing.

The State recorded its highest single-day spike till date, with 1,087 new cases. This takes the total number of cases in the State to 13,436, of which 8,265 are active.

Kamineni Hospital to treat court staff

Keeping in view the health and safety issues of its staff members, the High Court stated that Kamineni Hospital at LB Nagar in the city will be the designated hospital for its staff in addition to the designated COVID-19 hospitals in respective district headquarters.

