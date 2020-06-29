Beedi rollers in Telangana struggle to earn daily bread amid COVID-19 lockdown

MVK Sastry By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Even though the State government has relaxed lockdown restrictions, the beedi rollers in the erstwhile district are struggling to earn their daily bread, as the number of COVID-19 cases is going up. According to sources, there are as many as 2.50 lakh women beedi workers in Nizamabad.

Though the government had directed the managements of all firms in the State to pay salaries to their employees in full, during the lockdown, the beedi rollers in the district did not get their wages as the talks between workers’ unions and the managements failed.

Meanwhile, as the number of COVID-19 cases in neighbouring States like Maharashtra and Gujrat, which were also the major customers of Nizamabad beedis, is on the rise, owing to which they continue lockdown norms, distressed beedi workers continue to be in dire straits.

Considering this scenario, the beedi workers’ unions are now trying to settle the issues pertaining to wages with companies, so that the rollers would get some respite.

However, even if the disputes get settled, the beedi rollers would not be able to reach normalcy soon as the number of Covid cases here is on the rise.

Speaking to Express, Telangana Pragathi Sheela Beedi Workers’ Union president Vanamala Krishna said that the workers of all those areas which have recorded Covid cases, have stopped their rolling activities over virus scare. He urged the authorities to take necessary steps to save the distressed workers.