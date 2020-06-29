Coronavirus survivors in Telangana police credit nutritious food for recovery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several people who have recovered from COVID-19 shared their experiences on Sunday, and credited healthy eating during the treatment for their recovery.

B Sreedevi, Inspector at the Communication Cell of the Rachakonda Commissionerate, said eating nutritious food and being mentally strong helped her overcome the virus. She and her husband, who is a doctor at a government hospital, had tested positive but were asymptomatic.

Sreedevi said whether an infected person is symptomatic or asymptomatic, the person is first likely to panic. "But one should not panic, and focus on improving their immunity. We should eat nutritious food, drink only warm water and ‘kashayam’, made according to ayurvedic medications," she said. The couple tested negative for the virus in 14 days.

L Saideep, a constable of the crime wing of Medipally police station, tested positive after which seven members of his family, including his elderly parents and 12-year-old sister, were also infected. "Proper treatment and counselling from doctors, combined with a protein-rich diet, daily exercise and yoga helped us recover soon," he said.

Constable T Laxman, working with the Telangana State Police’s Intelligence wing, also recovered in 14 days by following the same technique.

Back to basics

