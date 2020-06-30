Case against YSRC Potluri Vara Prasad as his pet dogs attack cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police registered a case against YSRC leader and businessman Potluri Vara Prasad (PVP) on Monday for setting his pet dogs on policemen who visited his residence on Monday.

A team from Banjara Hills police station went to PVP’s residence located at Road No. 82, Jubilee Hills, in connection with a case that was registered against PVP and others. As the main gates were closed, the police asked the staff present there to open the gates so that they could meet PVP for questioning him.

As PVP’s staff refused, the police had an argument with them and tried to force their way in. In the meantime, the staff unleashed PVP’s pet dogs which attacked the police team. The team returned and lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police. A case was registered against PVP and his staff under Section 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of duty) of IPC.

A few days back, Banjara Hills police had registered a case against PVP and his bouncers for threatening his neighbour. His neighbour, Vikram, was having a terrace garden built when around 15 persons, including Vara Prasad, arrived and asked him to stop work. Prasad objected as he said the garden obstructed his view.