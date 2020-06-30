STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consider policy decision in mid-day meal issue: Telangana High Court to government

Published: 30th June 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 09:15 AM

midday meal

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court (HC) on Monday suggested that the state to take a policy decision on the issue of providing mid-day meals to students of government and aided schools.

The HC further directed the aggrieved parents to approach the State with a representation to redress their grievance.

The Court refrained from passing an order as it stated that the judiciary cannot be expected to cross its limits and take a policy decision.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a PIL filed by Balala Hakkula Sangham, represented by its founder president P Achyuta Rao.

The PIL sought seeking direction to the State to provide mid-day meals to students of government and aided schools through a public distribution system.

Petitioner’s counsel C Damodar Reddy also urged the court’s directions to the State to conduct online classes by providing necessary technical gadgets to the students of Class VI to Class X.

The bench posted the matter to July 27 for further hearing.

Mobile videoconferencing

The HC launched mobile videoconferencing service on Monday to help advocates who do not have access to virtual courts.

Telangana High Court midday meal scheme
