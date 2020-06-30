STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cook likely to have contracted COVID-19 first at Telangana State Police Academy

The academy was mired in another controversy after a senior officer allowed the staff to chop trees for planting mango saplings.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Image used for representational purposes.File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 45-year-old cook, who prepared food and served to the staff at the Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA), was likely to have contracted the virus first, sources said.

As many as 100 staff including academy officials have tested positive for the virus.

Sources said that the cook has been working at the academy since couple of years. He tested positive after he came in contact with someone known to him, couple of days ago.

Unaware that he has contracted the virus, he continued coming to the canteen. A large number of academy staff and officials who came in contact with him fell ill and started showing symptoms of Covid-19.

After which samples were sent for testing. “As many as 1,500 SI cadets and constables including women are undergoing training at the academy. We collected samples from suspected cases. Results showed that as many as 100 staff have contracted the virus. They have been put in isolation at the academy and are being provided all medical assistance, their health condition is stable,” officials said.

Trees chopped

The academy was mired in another controversy after a senior officer allowed the staff to chop trees for planting mango saplings.

