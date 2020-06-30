STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Telangana doctors, staff can avail government accommodation now

The decision comes close on the heels of the worrying development that a head nurse from the Chest Hospital died of Coronavirus.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational purposes (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the number of healthcare workers falling prey to coronavirus has been on the rise, the Director of Medical Education issued a notification stating that accommodation will be provided to all doctors and staff, needing it.

So far, 255 medical staff and several of their family members have been affected with the virus.

Worrisome development

The provision will be applicable for those involved in the fight against coronavirus. The decision comes close on the heels of the worrying development that a head nurse from the Chest Hospital died of Coronavirus. Her husband is presently battling the disease.

The notice which was issued on June 27, directing the Superintendent of government teaching hospitals in Hyderabad under the DME office, said, “The accommodation for treating doctors and other staff especially for Covid-19 patients would be ready from June 29.”

Every hospital will have a nodal officer, who will contact the special officer and arrange accommodation as per availability.

The demand for separate accommodation has been a long-standing one with doctors and nurses seeking the same due to the risk they pose to their families.

Many of them are scared to go home as they are scared they might infect their family.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 Telangana coronavirus cases
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp