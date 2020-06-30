COVID-19: Telangana doctors, staff can avail government accommodation now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the number of healthcare workers falling prey to coronavirus has been on the rise, the Director of Medical Education issued a notification stating that accommodation will be provided to all doctors and staff, needing it.

So far, 255 medical staff and several of their family members have been affected with the virus.

Worrisome development

The provision will be applicable for those involved in the fight against coronavirus. The decision comes close on the heels of the worrying development that a head nurse from the Chest Hospital died of Coronavirus. Her husband is presently battling the disease.

The notice which was issued on June 27, directing the Superintendent of government teaching hospitals in Hyderabad under the DME office, said, “The accommodation for treating doctors and other staff especially for Covid-19 patients would be ready from June 29.”

Every hospital will have a nodal officer, who will contact the special officer and arrange accommodation as per availability.

The demand for separate accommodation has been a long-standing one with doctors and nurses seeking the same due to the risk they pose to their families.

Many of them are scared to go home as they are scared they might infect their family.