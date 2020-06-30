Grandson of PV slams Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Enraged over a tweet of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, grandson of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and BJP State spokesperson NV Subhash said that because PV opposed Nizams and Razakars in Hyderabad State and all the political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had begun praising him for his contributions to the country, Owaisi wanted to criticise him for publicity.

In a press statement on Monday, Subhash said terming PV as ‘BJP Prime Minister’ shows AIMIM’s narrow mindedness.

“When the whole country was paying homage to the versatile leader, the party, which took birth in the soil of Telangana and enjoying the fruits of PV’s economic reforms, is making such ridiculous comments,” he said.

“Though the Congress has not paid due respect to PV, Indians, irrespective of their political background and religion, always remembered him as a great visionary,” he said, adding PV was not responsible for the Babri Masjid demolition.