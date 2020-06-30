STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR tours Nalgonda, sets civic projects in motion

Minister says State govt mulling a high-speed train that connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada; vows to develop Nalgonda town.

Published: 30th June 2020 08:41 AM

KTR

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao toured the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Monday to take part in various developmental activities at Huzurnagar, Neredcharla, Suryapet and Chityala regions.

The Minister, along with Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, inaugurated the RDO office and laid the foundation for a skill development centre and an urban park in Huzurnagar.

KTR also inaugurated a Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) in Nalgonda and planted saplings across the town. Later, a 33/11 KV sub-station was inaugurated in Chityala.

Speaking to the media, the MAUD Minister said that the State government was planning to build a high-speed train that connects Hyderabad and Vijayawada.

The Minister said, “Irrespective of party politics, the TRS government has been developing all parts of the State. After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao came to power in 2014, new districts, revenue divisions, mandals and gram panchayats were formed for the convenience of the public.”

“The CM had promised to adopt Nalgonda town. Minister Jagadish Reddy and I are taking the responsibility of developing Nalgonda. Funds amounts to Rs 178 crore are being sanctioned for the growth of municipalities and `338 crore for gram panchayats,” he added.

Stating that the pandemic has triggered a financial crisis in Telangana, he said, “Despite Covid-19, the government has sanctioned Rs 7 crore to over 54 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. We have also released funds for the Asara, Kalyana Laxmi and Shadhi Mubaraq schemes.”

KTR further promised to complete the Udaya Samudram Lift Irrigation project at the earliest.

