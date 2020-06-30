STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana COVID-19 tally crosses 15,000-mark, positivity rate zooms to 36.8 per cent

The overall number of cases now stands at 15,394 with 9,559 active cases. Monday also saw the highest positivity rate recorded with 36.8 per cent of the 2,648 samples testing positive.

Published: 30th June 2020 09:07 AM

As the number of Covid-19 cases rise in the city, businesses shut shop at General Bazar in Secunderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed the 15,000-mark as 975 new cases were reported on Monday.

The overall number of cases now stands at 15,394 with 9,559 active cases. Monday also saw the highest positivity rate recorded with 36.8 per cent of the 2,648 samples testing positive.

This is an alarming trend, considering the fact that the positivity rate must always be kept below 10 per cent.

The state’s total positivity rate is now a whopping 18 per cent, primarily due to the abysmal number of tests done in the last five days due to the closure of government testing labs.

The surge in cases makes Telangana, the eighth worst affected State in the country. The first 5,000 cases, which were registered between March 2 and June 14, took 105 days to come up. The next 5,000 cases were registered in a span of just nine days from June 15 to 24. Now, the latest set of 5,000 cases have been registered  five days from June 24 to 29. Meanwhile, troubling times continue for the GHMC limit with 861 new cases, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal with 40 and 20 cases reported respectively.

Panic has gripped people  and private labs are seeing serpentine queues as government labs have been shut for the last five days.Also, it is crucial to note that the death toll has crossed the 250-mark as well with six new deaths being reported. With this, the State’s fatality rate is now at 1.6 per cent. However, with low testing and not enough tests conducted on the dead, the number is also under the scanner by experts.

