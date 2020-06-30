STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three held for hanging monkey to death in Telangana

The incident happened on June 26 at Vemsoor village and the video of the primate being hanged using a rope went viral, prompting the officials to investigate.

HYDERABAD: Days after a video of a monkey being hanged to death from a tree in Khammam district went viral, three people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Sathupalli Forest Range Officer A Venkateswarlu they filed a Preliminary Offence Report (POR) under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 against the perpetrators and they were arrested on Monday.

"As it is a bailable offence they were later granted bail on personal bond," he said.

The official told PTI that a notice under section 41 (A) of the CrPC (notice of appearance) was also served to them and they have to appear before the forest officials whenever they are asked to do so as part of investigation.

Forest officials said the accused wanted to scare other monkeys by hanging the one which was caught and they later found the carcass in a decomposed state.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO) condemned the brutal killing of the monkey.

The apex animal rights organisation in a statement said it has reached out to government authorities including Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking stringent action against the culprits as per law.

"We cannot continue to call these heinous incidents, just acts of cruelty. These are criminal acts of violence involving torture and abuse against sentient, free, wild animals. And the Prevention of Cruelty Act is woefully inadequate to deal with such violence. We need a new law that punishes violent crimes against animals. Revisiting the penalties is important too. Animals should be #EqualBeforeTheLaw," Varda Mehrotra, Executive Director, FIAPO, said.

