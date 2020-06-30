STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Upstream flooding to well up Singur

According to officials concerned, 500 cusecs of water has come into the project till date. In fact, in the last four years, there has been no flood-water flow into the project.

Flood water in the upstream of Singur project

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Two days of relentless rains in Jharasangam mandal, in the upstream region of Singur Project, has led to the flooding of Dabba Vagu in Munipally mandal. It is likely that the water from the Vagu would flow into the project soon.

The officials further said that if the rains continued, there were chances of the flood water welling up the project.

The Irrigation Department said that heavy rains were expected in the catchment areas of Manjeera and Singur projects. On Sunday, 35.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in Jharasangam mandal, 27.0 mm in Raikode mandal and 17.2 mm in Munipally mandal. The officials added that now that the land was wet, water would directly flow into the project.

