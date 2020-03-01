Scholarship funds to directly reach Telangana students’ accounts now

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHBUNAGAR: The State government has decided to directly reimburse scholarship amount to zero balance bank accounts of students who are eligible for the various scholarship schemes. The decision comes in the wake of reports that the banks are creating problems for the students by claiming that their accounts do not have a minimum balance. As a result, most students are unable to apply for the scheme before the deadlines.

Students will now no longer have to link their bank accounts with the school or college authorities to get the money. The government will have chosen Mahbubnagar district to introduce this system as a pilot and will expand it to the rest of the State if its found successful. The State has issued orders to all the welfare departments, such as the Backward Class Welfare Department, asking them to credit the amount in the t-Wallet app of the State government.

Students will get a number when they open their t-wallet accounts that they can use to apply for their scholarships reimbursement scheme. Students can avail these services at any of the Mee-Seva Centres. They must have an Aadhaar card and phone number to open their accounts.

Once the scholarship amount is deposited, the students will get a message on their mobile phones. Students will then have to approach a Mee Seva Centre to collect their scholarship amount. Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department, Perike Yadaiah, said they had launched the initiative to avoid problems to the students and institutes.

Students can use t-wallet app

