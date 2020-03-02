KT Rama Rao to launch mobile Rs 5 meals scheme for elderly, physically challenged in Ameerpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a first, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would launch mobile Annapurna meals scheme for the elderly and disabled persons on a pilot basis near Satyam theatre at Ameerpet on Monday. The mobile meals scheme would be launched by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao along with Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

The inauguration of the project coincides with the successful completion of Rs 5 Annapurna Meals Scheme six years ago. The State government, through its flagship programme Annapurna meals, provides hot and hygienic food to underprivileged, poor and downtrodden sections of the society at Rs 5. The menu includes 500 gms of rice, 100 gms of dal and curry and pickle.

The initiative was launched on March 2, 2014, and the first centre was opened at Nampally Sarai. The GHMC, in association with Hare Krishna Movement, has set up around 150 such centres across the city. Nearly 30,000-35,0000 meals are being served every day at these centres.

The total cost of the meal comes to around Rs 24.25 with the GHMC providing a subsidy of Rs 19.25. The municipal corporation has to spend an additional Rs 30 crore every year towards this scheme.

The scheme has already crossed the milestone of providing four crore meals to the poor and needy in Hyderabad.