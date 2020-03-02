Six-year-old girl raped by her uncle in Telangana

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: In a horrific incident, a six-year-old girl was reportedly raped by her uncle in Parlapally village in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district on Sunday. The 38-year-old accused was arrested by the Mogullapalle police on the same day.

Sources in the family said that the victim, who lives with her grandmother, is a Class I student at a local school in Parlapally village. Her parents work at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

The police said that the accused, identified as J Ramesh, was a resident of the neighbourhood and an agricultural labourer. He used to visit the victim’s house frequently. The incident occurred shortly after the 6-year-old stepped out of her house to play. Ramesh coaxed her into going with him to an isolated area, after which he raped her.

Ramesh threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident. When the victim got back home, her grandmother noticed her bloodied clothes and asked her what had happened. She then told her about the incident.

Reportedly, several locals had witnessed the incident and had caught the man when he was trying to flee. Mogullapalle Sub-Inspector D Vijay Goud said that the girl has been sent for medical examination. “The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under the POCSO Act,” he added.