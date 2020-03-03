Prepare well to procure paddy, officials told

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A cabinet sub-committee on Monday directed the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation (TSCSC) to make necessary arrangements to procure paddy in this Rabi season. Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, and Health Minister Etela Rajender had attended the review meeting with the top bureaucrats of agriculture and allied sectors.

The civil supplies department is expecting over 77 lakh tonne of paddy this Rabi season, as against the 37 lakh tonnes procured in the last Rabi season.

The ministers directed the officials to ensure a hurdle-free environment for the farmers. They have also instructed the officials to ensure adequate jute bags, storage spaces, and transport facilities are provided well in advance.

Civil supplies officials stated before the cabinet sub-committee that the farmers are bringing the paddy immediately after cutting. Following this, it was decided in the meeting that machinery to evaluate moisture levels in the paddy, and paddy cleaners should be made available in the procuring centres from the funds of market fees paid by the civil supplies department.

The ministers asked civil supplies, agriculture, marketing, and warehousing departments to collaborate for best results and maintain a continuous vigil on the paddy imported into the State from neighbouring states. The issue of additional payments to the rice-millers for running paddy in the mills was also discussed in the meeting.