Telangana govt allots Rs 100 crore budget to fight coronavirus

The Health Minister also stated that a decision has been taken to establish a special hospital for Coronavirus treatment.

Published: 03rd March 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian woman who recently returned from the United States being examined by doctors at a novel coronavirus help desk at a hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By ANI

TELANGANA: With the threat of COVID-19 looming large, the Telangana Health Minister Eatela Rajendra on Tuesday said a budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated to fight the virus in the state and urged the people to not panic.

"Rs 100 crore has been allocated for combating Coronavirus. The people who had come from Dubai and tested positive of COVID-19 are recovering. Today this virus is not as deadlier than swine flu. The death toll is not more than 2-3%. Few basic measures can prevent this virus from taking effect," Rajendra told reporters here.

Urging people to not panic, the Health Minister said, "I urge people to not panic. Any person who is having a fever or cough must consult a doctor."

Rajendra also suggested people take proper precautions. "School going children, advocates working in courts, etc, wherever there is a huge gathering, people must carry their own hand towel. Masks will be supplied. Helpline 104 will be accessible for the public from tomorrow," he added.

The Health Minister also stated that a decision has been taken to establish a special hospital for Coronavirus treatment.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on March 2 had informed that two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported, one each in Delhi and Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in India to five. 

