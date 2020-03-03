Tension as Revanth tries to barge into KTR’s Janwada farmhouse, detained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed at Janwada village in Ranga Reddy district on Monday when TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy tried to force his way into the farmhouse of IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Revanth Reddy and former MP K Vishweshwar Reddy, accompanied by their supporters and media persons made a vain attempt to barge into the farmhouse to explain to the newsmen that the construction was ‘illegal’ as it was built on land purchased by ‘threatening’ the landowners. As the police tried to obstruct Revanth Reddy, there was a showdown between him and the police.

High drama preceded before Revanth reached the farmhouse of KTR. In fact, he first sent a decoy vehicle which the police intercepted at Khanapur X roads assuming that Revanth Reddy was in it. As the media vehicle too was made part of the convoy, it looked very convincing for the police that Revanth Reddy was in it.

When the police checked the vehicle, they realised that they were taken for a ride. Soon news trickled in that Malakajgiri MP had reached the farmhouse by another route, leaving the police red faced. They rushed to the farmhouse even as the Parliamentarian was trying to barge into the guest house. The police detained him and took him to Moinabad Police station.‘’The farmhouse is spread over 25 acres and the built-up area in one lakh square feet. This farmhouse is located within the purview of GO 111 wherein constructions are not allowed. A portion of A portion of Firangi Nala has been encroached as part of the f

Congress MP Revanth Reddy along with former MP Konda

Vishweshwar Reddy showing the plan of KTR farmhouse at

Janwada

armhouse,’’ Revanth alleged while addressing a media conference. He further said that KTR has constructed the farmhouse in survey numbers: 301,302,312 and 313 on benami names.

He said that GO 111 prohibits construction activity within 10 km distance of Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar. He pointed out that the GO 111 mandated that hotels and residential structures should not be constructed anywhere in the 84 listed villages in six mandals which constitute the catchment area of the two lakes.Meanwhile TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy condemned Revanth’s arrest.

Cases registered against unidentified persons for using drones to click pictures

Cyberabad police registered a case against unidentified persons after residents of Miyakhangadda reported to them that hat they had noticed a drone flying over their village. By the time patrolling teams arrived at the spot, they could not see the drone. It is suspected that a group of unidentified persons operated a drone camera. TRS cadres alleged that at the behest of Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, the group clicked pictures of minister KT Rama Rao’s farmhouse. Officials confirmed that a case was registered at Narsingi police station, but they are in the process of identifying the people involved in the activity.