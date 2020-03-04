Home States Telangana

Telangana hotels asked to not let out rooms to foreigners

In a fresh development, a man from Uzbekistan visited Hotel Swetha on Tuesday where he was not given a room to stay due to COVID-19 scare.

Published: 04th March 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

The house where Chinese nationals lived as tenants locked down by the authorities for the last one-and-a-half months in Karimnagar

The house where Chinese nationals lived as tenants locked down by the authorities for the last one-and-a-half months in Karimnagar

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  The district administration has issued orders to all the hotels to not let out rooms for foreign nationals. They have been asked to inform the authorities if any foreigner visits their hotel.
Sources in the Health Department said the quarantine period for four Chinese nationals and one Indian, who arrived here from China about a month ago, was completed a week ago.

For the last few years, Chinese traders have been coming to Karimnagar to purchase granite blocks. They usually stay in the district for nearly five months in rented houses or hotel rooms. But ever since the outbreak of Coronavirus, the number of Chinese traders coming to Karimnagar has reduced drastically. This has resulted in granite production coming down in the district.  

Speaking on the measures taken to tackle COVID-19, DMHO G Sujaya told Express that three members of a family from Karimnagar, who had travelled to South Korea and returned to the city about three days ago, were put on quarantine at their house.

In a fresh development, a man from Uzbekistan visited Hotel Swetha on Tuesday where he was not given a room to stay due to COVID-19 scare. He left the place after some time. The officials are now trying to track him to know the purpose of his visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus measures Karimnagar coronavirus
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp