Telangana hotels asked to not let out rooms to foreigners

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The district administration has issued orders to all the hotels to not let out rooms for foreign nationals. They have been asked to inform the authorities if any foreigner visits their hotel.

Sources in the Health Department said the quarantine period for four Chinese nationals and one Indian, who arrived here from China about a month ago, was completed a week ago.

For the last few years, Chinese traders have been coming to Karimnagar to purchase granite blocks. They usually stay in the district for nearly five months in rented houses or hotel rooms. But ever since the outbreak of Coronavirus, the number of Chinese traders coming to Karimnagar has reduced drastically. This has resulted in granite production coming down in the district.

Speaking on the measures taken to tackle COVID-19, DMHO G Sujaya told Express that three members of a family from Karimnagar, who had travelled to South Korea and returned to the city about three days ago, were put on quarantine at their house.

In a fresh development, a man from Uzbekistan visited Hotel Swetha on Tuesday where he was not given a room to stay due to COVID-19 scare. He left the place after some time. The officials are now trying to track him to know the purpose of his visit.