Vijay Devarakonda files complaint against impostor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Popular Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda’s manager on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Hyderabad cyber crime police stating that an unknown person pretending to be the actor on Facebook and WhatsApp was asking women for sexual favours.

According to the police, the impersonator created an FB account under Vijay Devarakonda’s name and started chatting with fans of the actor.

When some female fans sought a meeting with the actor, the accused gave out the number of a dubbing artiste who they would have to meet first before meeting Devarakonda.

“On the pretext of giving out the number of Devarakonda’s dubbing artiste, the impersonator gave his own phone number to victims. Then he would ask for sexual favours in order to facilitate a meeting with the actor,” said KVM Prasad, Hyderabad Cyber Crimes ACP.

He added that a case under 66A has been filed against the unknown offender.

When some of the fans alerted Vijay Devarakonda, he lodged a complaint through his manager, police said.