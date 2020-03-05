In wake of coronavirus positive cases in Hyderabad, cops to book rumour-mongers on social media

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Amid coronavirus scare, Telangana police on Thursday made an appeal to the people to not spread rumours on social media pertaining to the deadly virus. The officials further stated that those found guilty will be booked.

"People are requested not to spread rumours on Social Media and disturb normal tempo of life. The government of Telangana has been taking all measures required," said Mahender Reddy, DGP, Telangana.

The official also urged people to adhere to the advisory issued by the Medical and Health Department to prevent falling prey to the deadly virus.

"Follow the advisory issued by the Medical and Health Department strictly and help administration. Police are watching for miscreants spreading rumours on social media. Strong actions will be taken against such people," he added.

The Telangana police issued the advisory on March 4 in the wake of coronavirus positive case in Hyderabad.

The rumours are being spread about the virus over social media platforms due to which there is a panic among people.