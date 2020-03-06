Home States Telangana

Relief in Hyderabad as two suspected Corona samples test negative

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the lone COVID positive patient is stable and that his condition was improving.

Published: 06th March 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Badminton stars Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy leave Gopichand academy

Badminton stars Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy leave Gopichand academy. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A wave of relief swept through Hyderabad on Thursday when the news emerged that the samples of two borderline cases sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune have tested negative for Coronavirus.

The two samples were of a software engineer, who had travelled to Italy recently, and of a sanitation worker from the corporate hospital where the first COVID positive patient from the State had visited.
Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the lone COVID positive patient is stable and that his condition was improving.

Speaking to the media, the Eatala said: “It is our good fortune. Both the suspects are also very relieved with the result. Our department is in distress when the people of Telangana are worried. However, we urge the people to not panic and spread rumours as had happened on Wednesday. The software employee had not even tested positive, but the companies started evacuating.”

The confirmation came after around 23 colleagues of the woman software engineer, suspected to be Covid-19 positive, were advised home isolation for two weeks. The techie was working in a firm on the 9th Floor of Building Number 20 at Mindspace, which was evacuated on Wednesday for sanitation, triggering off mild panic. Hundreds of techies began exiting the Park within a span of a few hours, even as authorities appealed for calm.

The minister also said that secondary contact tracking would not be necessary for these two patients now that they have tested negative.

“We are completely ready to tackle the spread of the disease, should it happen. Apart from the number of beds in government hospitals, we have also set aside 10,000 beds in private hospitals and medical colleges. If even that is not sufficient, we have 40,000 2BHK houses that can be utilised for 80,000 isolated rooms,” he said.

“We are also training close to 200 personnel for continuous surveillance on possible spread of Coronavirus in the State,” he added.

Earlier, Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao had said, “We have over 500 medical professionals who are tracking all the suspected cases, treating the positive case, and a part of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).”

Family to be tested again Family members of COVID positive techie to be tested once more to rule out any chance of the infection as the incubation period of the virus is 14 days. All 88 first contact people are under home isolation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad negative corona
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp