High on style but low on substance says Oppositions BJP and Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Opposition parties in the Assembly BJP and the Congress have said that the Governor’s address to Telangana legislature might be high on style but low on substance while AIMIM expressed its dissatisfaction for not mentioning that the government would not implement NPR.

Congress party floor leader in the State Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the contents of the address were far from reality “None of the poll promises were mentioned in the Governor’s speech. There is no clarity on unemployment allowance and irrigation projects and double bedroom flats, he said. Leader of opposition in the Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir said Soundararajan’s speech sounded more like a TRS pamphlet than an official document.

BJP MLA T Raja Singh and MLC N Ramachandra Rao said that there was nothing new in the speech. They criticised the State government for making Governor read the script prepared by it except promises which the government would not keep. “The government has failed to fulfil the assurances given in elections. The BJP would raise the issue in the Assembly over burning problems of the people in the State,” he said. Ramchandra Rao said Governor’s speech had nothing for students and unemployed youth.