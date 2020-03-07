Lone coronavirus patient in Telangana ‘absolutely normal’

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first and lone COVID-19 positive patient in the State is recovering and is completely normal.Speaking to Express, Dr G Srinivas Rao, director, Department of Public Health, said, “I have gone and met him today. He is recovering perfectly and is absolutely normal. However, due to clinical protocols we will have to keep him under isolation for a bit. Then the tests will be done again, sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune, for confirmation. Once the viral load is completely cleared, he will be discharged.”

A source from Gandhi Hospital said, “He is being given symptomatic treatment to which he is responding well.”The four family members, along with all the 88 first contact suspects have tested negative. However, they will be retested after 14 days.

TS TEAM IN KERALA

A 12-member team, including officials from Municipal Corporation, Gandhi Hospital, Directorate of Public Health and others departments, reached Kerala on Friday. The team will be given a presentation at the National Health Mission and they will visit Alappuzha district. The team will reportedly also visit the isolation ward, and interact with the doctors and nurses.

Speaking to Express, Minister Eatala Rajender said, “The team has just reached Kerala. We will be appraising everyone about their visit and what steps can be used in Telangana once the team is back and has shared the information with us.”

Dr Mahboob Khan, Superintendent of Government Chest Hospital, Telangana, said, “We will be studying the method of how they were able to combat the virus. We will also be studying their health system.”