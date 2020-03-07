State Health Minister Eatala seeks second virology lab in Hyderabad, N-95 masks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a routine meeting with the Union Health Ministry, Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender requested Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister, for another lab as a testing facility for COVID-19 suspected samples in Hyderabad.

This comes as doctors at the current testing facility in Gandhi Hospital are overworked and cannot cater to a load of over 40 samples every day.

This is also leading to test results getting delayed. The Minister also requested N-95 masks, as the department and hospitals are facing a shortage.

Speaking to media persons, Eatala said, “We have requested another virology lab in the State. We have been assured that once virology labs are set up in every state, Telangana will be provided with its second lab in the second phase of setting up test facilities.”

However, doctors at Gandhi Hospital’s microbiology department are overworked with the high load of test samples coming in the past four days.

Speaking to Express, a doctor who chose to stay anonymous, said, “We are working in three shifts, round the clock, 24 hours. The first shift starts from 9 am to 4 pm, the next shift is 4 pm to 12 am, the third shift is from 12 am to 9 am. Each shift is close to 7-8 hours. The doctors are not allowed to take breaks even once in these shifts as that will mean a complete change of their Personal Protection Equipment. Additionally, each shift has two professors, four technicians and 2 PhD researchers.”

MASK MAFIA

Addressing the issue of pharmacies selling masks and sanitisers in black, he also added, “We have formed special teams, even though it does not fall under the purview of drug inspectors, to crack down pharmacists selling masks and sanitisers at increased prices.