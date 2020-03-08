30 women to be felicitated by Telangana government on Women's Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the State government is all set to confer awards to 30 women who excelled in their respective fields on Sunday, at Ravindra Bharati. Each awardee will receive Rs 1 lakh cash and citation.

The annual function is being organised jointly by the Women Development and Child Welfare Department and the Department of Culture. All 30 awardees were chosen from various fields by the "Celebration Committee", constituted by the government, which was headed by the State’s Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod. The women have been chosen from various fields that they excelled in.