No need to wear mask as coronavirus case not detected in Telangana: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao declared that there was no Coronavirus in the State, in the Legislative Assembly on Saturday. Stating that there was no need for people to wear mask or panic over the virus spreading, he said, "See here (in the House), no MLA or Minister is wearing the mask."

He said the State government was ready to spend Rs 1,000 crore, if necessary, on tackling the COVID-19, but there was no Coronavirus in the State. Allaying people’s fear over the disease, he said the virus could not survive in a temperature that was above 22 degrees Celsius.

"The techie who tested positive for Coronavirus had visited Dubai and Benguluru and he later came to Hyderabad. Also, he is recovering. There is no need to worry," Rao said. Quoting some doctors, he said taking a Paracetamol tablet was sufficient to fight Coronavirus.