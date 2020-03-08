Telangana Assembly witnesses war of words between MLA Rajagopal Reddy and Minister E Dayakar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Assembly witnessed a heated exchange of words between Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Rajagopal Reddy over Mission Bhagiratha. The wordy duel started with Rajagopal Reddy alleging that none of the households in the district got tap water connection.

He invited the MLA to accompany him to any village and he would show how water was reaching every household. "The people will chase you for making such wrong statements," Errabelli said.

The MLA later recalled the minister’s earlier political affiliations, calling him a 'Telangana traitor' which led to the heated exchange. Rajagopal Reddy further alleged hat the Roads and Building department has become bankrupt and not paying dues to the contractors.