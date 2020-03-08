Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan calls for breast milk banks in rural areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the International Women’s Day celebrations at Niloufer Hospital, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan sought an end to gender disparity and increase in the number of organic mother’s milk banks across the State.

Speaking at the event organised by Dhaatri Mother’s Milk Bank, Niloufer Hospital and Sushena Health Foundation, she said, "If a mother has two babies and is unable to breastfeed both, she gives more preference to a male than female child. Unfortunately that disparity still exists in our society. It is sad and painful."

She further added, "More mother’s breast milk banks are required in rural areas and for the benefit of infants in villages. If setting up such milk banks is not possible, at least mobile milk banks can be put to use. In case the medical devices are costly, then we must seek help of premier IIITs for affordable devices." Dhaatri Milk Bank was set up in 2017 as a PPP Model.