Telangana's Rythu Bandhu scheme to be extended to more ryots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that Rythu Bandhu, the investment support scheme to farmers, would be continued in future too. In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on Governor’s address, Rao said that in the State Legislative Council on Saturday that even if some more farmers were added in the State, the Rythu Bandhu scheme would be extended to them also.

When some members pointed out that Rythu Bandhu amounts were not given to some farmers, he said all the farmers would get money. "In the next year’s Budget, we are allocating some extra money for the scheme. There will be some cushion so that no farmer will be left out even if some more members are added," Rao said. He also said that Rythu Bima scheme too would be continued, even if the premium for the policy was increased.

In the Assembly, Rao in reply to Congress MLA Komatireddy’s demand that free power to farmers should be reduced from 24 hours to 12 hours, said that the 24x7 free power supply would be extended to farmers as long as he was alive. Due to 24x7 power supply, the farm produce has increased manifold in the State, he said adding all other states were lauding the free power supply.

Stating that some members were giving 'mad suggestions' to the government, the Chief Minister asserted that power problems would not recur in the State.