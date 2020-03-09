KT Rama Rao's ministries receive lion's share of allocations in 2020 Telangana Budget

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The portfolios held by TRS working president KT Rama Rao has received a massive share of the State’s kitty. Rama Rao controlled Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Industries and Commerce were earmarked for a massive chunk of money for the upcoming financial year.

While MAUD was allocated over Rs 14,000 crore in the Budget, Rs 1,998 crore has been proposed for the development of the industrial sector, according to Finance Minister T Harish Rao. He also announced Rs 1,500 crore in the form of incentives for industries.

MAUD’s high allocations comes as it is the governing body for all municipal bodies in the State, water supply bodies, HMRL and other key bodies in the State. Similarly, industries and commerce is the nodal department which looks after industrial prospects in the State.

However, the Information Technology and Electronics and Communications (ITEC) department, also headed by Rama Rao, was allocated lesser money than last year. A State government official said that despite the less allocation, it was more than enough for the sector to sustain itself through the year.

Would like to extend sincere gratitude to Hon’ble CM Sri KCR Garu on allocation of ₹ 10K Crores for Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration



This will help expedite ongoing all infrastructure works (Roads, Water & sewerage network & public transport) & improved amenities #TSBudget2020 — KTR (@KTRTRS) March 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Rama Rao took to Twitter to congratulate the CM for the allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad. "Would like to extend sincere gratitude to KCR on allocation of Rs 10,000 crore for Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration. This will help expedite ongoing all infrastructure works (Roads, Water & sewerage network & public transport) & improved amenities [sic]."