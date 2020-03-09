Home States Telangana

Telangana allots Rs 5,852 crore to Police department, to focus on women safety

An estimate of Rs 236.88 crore has been allocated to the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, around 1,180 crore more than the previous allocation of Rs 56.49 crore.

Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar inspects police patrol vehicles at Nizam College Ground on Saturday. (Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An amount of Rs 5,852 crore has been proposed for the Police Department in the Budget, with an increase of around Rs 450 crore from the previous budget. An estimate of Rs 236.88 crore has been allocated to the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate, around 1,180 crore more than the previous allocation of Rs 56.49 crore.

The construction of the Police Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad city with international standards is going to be completed shortly, Finance Minister T Harish Rao stated while presenting the Budget. He also said that Rs 125 crore has been allocated to the prestigious Command and Control Centre cum Technology Fusion Centre.

Rs 180.36 crore has been allocated with an aim to make police stations people friendly, including Rs 150 crore for construction of district police complexes and towards procuring technology related to traffic management and data analytics for fighting organised crime.

The Women Safety Wing received an allocation of Rs 23.21 crore, while Bharosa Centres received Rs 50 lakh. Rs 76 crore has been allocated for police training institutions in the State and for their maintenance.

The government has incurred huge amounts for modernisation of the Police Department, covering training, increase in standard of living, providing latest technology, and purchase of vehicles, stated Harish. With this measure, the department’s performance has improved to a great extent, and as a result, law and order is maintained efficiently, he added. 

Budget estimates

  • Budget estimates for DGP office increased from Rs 61.51 crore to Rs 321.59 crore

  • Prisons & Correctional Services increased from Rs 3.16 crore to Rs 17.08 crore

  • Jails from Rs 2.44 crore to Rs 16.36 crore

  • Disaster Response & Fire Services from Rs 1.01 crore to Rs 4.98 crore

  • City Wide CCTV Surveillance Rs 50 crore

